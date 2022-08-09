GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (GASTON COUNTY) – A resident’s dog killed a rabid raccoon over the weekend in Gaston County. The rabies case marks the eighth confirmed case in the area, authorities said.

The incident happened at 11:01 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, in the area of Windsong Court off of Gaston Day School Road.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement said a resident’s dog got into a fight with a raccoon in the area and killed the wild animal.

The dead raccoon was sent to the North Carolina State Lab for testing.

The raccoon tested positive for rabies. Authorities said the dog involved in the attack was up-to-date on its rabies vaccinations and received a booster.

Animal Care and Enforcement completed a neighborhood canvas in the 100 block of Windsong Court to notify the community of the positive rabies result and to verify rabies vaccinations for family animals in the area. Gaston County also notified the Gaston County Department of Health and Human Services.