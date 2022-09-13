GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An 18-year-old girl was killed in an accident involving a golf cart and underage drinking last week, Gaston County Police said Tuesday.

Officers responded to the incident around 12:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5, on Briarwood Court. Gabby Carrigan, 18, of Mount Holly, was found unconscious and not breathing, police said.

Carrigan was transported to an area hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

An initial investigation revealed several people were drinking and riding a golf cart in the area when someone fell off. The cart was being driven by Derek Helms, 19, of Mount Holly, investigators determined.

Helms is facing multiple charges including involuntary manslaughter and DWI.