Day 3: Gaston County man accused of trying to kill wife with hammer asks for missing mood stabilizer meds in court

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Gaston County man who is accused of attempting to kill his wife with a hammer requested various medications in court Wednesday after reportedly going several days without them.

Before the jury was called in for the third witness of the trial the defendant, identified as Charles Eubanks, stood to address the court.

Eubanks said to Judge Phillips he had not received his mood stabilizer medication nor his blood pressure medication for the past two days, since Monday.

When questioned by his lawyer about how coherent he was, Eubanks stated he was in fact coherent.

However, Judge Phillips halted the proceedings stating the trial could not move forward until the defendant received his medication.

Eubanks was taken back to the jail to get his medications. Court was in recess for about 15 minutes.

