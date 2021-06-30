Images and video of child porn found on Gaston Co. man’s phone, police say

GASTON COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Dallas man has been arrested and charged after images and video of child pornography were found on his phone, police said on Wednesday.

An investigation began after officials received a cyber tip regarding Dallas resident Andrew McCullough, 39. Warrants were issued for his arrest and the suspect was taken into custody.

He faces multiple charges including solicitation of a child and sexual exploitation. During the search electronic devices were seized as evidence, the police report indicated. Images and video of child pornography were found on the device.

This was a joint operation between Homeland Security and both the Dallas and Gastonia police departments.