2 suspects charged with murder in Cramerton homicide investigation

Jonathan Jones (left) and Ramon Lopez (right) both face murder charges. Credit: Gaston PD

CRAMERTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Police in Cramerton have now arrested and charged two men with murder following Monday’s homicide.

Around 5:45 a.m., the Cramerton Police Department responded to the 400 block of 15th Street for a possible breaking and entering in progress.

Upon arrival, officers determined that a victim had been shot during the incident. The victim, later identified as Clover resident Brenton McCaskill, was transported to Caromont Regional Medical Center where they were pronounced dead.

Gaston County Police also responded to assist with the investigation.

Officers were able to identify multiple suspects in the homicide. Gastonia residents Jonathan Jones, 20 and Ramon Lopez Jr., 19, are both charged with murder. Both face additional burglary charges.

In addition, Mt. Holly resident Tyler Reno, 19, and Dallas resident Tyler Leonhardt, 18, have both been charged as accessories.

Anyone with additional information in this case is asked to contact Cramerton Police Department Captain N. Jones at 704-824-7964 or Gaston County Police Detective B. Dalton at 704-866-3320.

