GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The legal battle over a Gaston County confederate monument continues. Superior Court Judge Steven R. Warren did not issue a ruling Monday in a hearing to address the county’s efforts to dismiss the contentious lawsuit.

The Gaston County Branch of the NAACP filed a suit in November 2020 asserting the presence of a Confederate soldier statue outside the courthouse violates taxpayers’ constitutional rights.

Lawyers for the Gaston Board of Commissioners said the board members are powerless to remove the statue due to protections in North Carolina’s laws on monuments.

The law states officials may only relocate “Objects of Remembrance” in special circumstances, such as construction or cleaning. If there is cause for a permanent relocation, crews must find a location of similar honor and visibility.

Prosecuting attorneys argue the monument laws do not apply. They say even if the court finds the law does govern the statue, the artwork itself is unconstitutional.

The lawsuit states the statue of a confederate soldier, built in 1912, violates taxpayers’ right to equal protection under the law. Representatives of the local NAACP branch say it acts as a reminder of oppression and intimidation for many people of color, and it has no place next to a courthouse.

Attorneys for the defense say the lawsuit should be against the North Carolina General Assembly, not the Gaston County Board of Commissioners.

Monday’s hearing focused on how the monuments law is applied. The judge indicated he will issue a ruling within a few days.