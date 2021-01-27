2 charged after 9-month drug operation in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two suspects are under arrest following a nearly tear-long investigation into a home in Cherryville, authorities said on Wednesday.

Officials began investigating Vale residents Haley Grant, 32, and Donald Burton, 51, in May of 2020. Multiple surveillance operations and traffic stops that resulted in drugs being confiscated were conducted. Using that information a search warrant was secured on a residence at 3553 Eaker Road in Cherryville.

Both suspects were both arrested on Tuesday and face multiple charges including felony drug possession of methamphetamine and intent to manufacture and sell. Burton faces additional charges of violating probation.

Gant was given a bond, Burton was not.