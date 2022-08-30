GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The tenth positive rabies case of 2022 in Gaston County was reported Tuesday by the North Carolina State Lab.

The incident happened on Friday, Aug. 26, around 6:20 p.m. on the 1000 block of Mountianbrook Drive near Lindwood Road.

The calls for service were for a dead bat that was either killed or brought to the home’s porch by the owner’s cat on Mountianbrook Drive.

Upon arrival, officials collected the bat and sent it to the state lab, where it tested positive for rabies.

The cat was up-to-date with its vaccines and received a booster.