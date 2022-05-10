GASTON COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The cause of a bushfire Tuesday near Spencer Mountain remains under investigation, according to officials with the North Carolina Forest Service.

Four fire departments responded to the incident around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday in a wooded area along Dallas Spencer Mountain Road and Spencer Road.

The fire was brought under control and no injuries or major damage was reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.