BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Trucks are causing disruptions in one Belmont neighborhood. Residents have had yards torn up and stop signs torn down.

It’s because truckers attempt to drive through the narrow neighborhood roads, even though signage is posted asking them to take another route.

The most problematic intersections seem to be at Catawba and 10th and 10th and Brook.

“There is a large factory facility back here– which is fine,” said Neighbor Anna Stuntz. “But we have a sign about two houses down that says ‘no trucks beyond this point,’ and they do not abide.”

Signage is clearly posted with pictures asking truckers to keep out and re-route, but they don’t seem to follow the rules.

“It happens at least once a month, this stop sign will get knocked down at four in the morning,” said Stuntz. “So it’s like– what was that? It sounds like a car crash.”

No trucks over three axles are welcomed through the roads, and residents are tired of dealing with the problem.

“I think it’s the GPS that takes them through here,” Stuntz said. “We’ve got trucks at 4 a.m. going, ‘beep, beep, beep,’ so it’s definitely a nuisance.”

Queen City News reached out to the City of Belmont and NCDOT both to try to find out what can be done.