BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition were seized after warrants were executed last month at the home of a Belmont man who is connected to the January 6th U.S. Capitol riots, court documents obtained by Queen City News show.

Fingerprints and swabs to be examined by FBI agents were taken for Jeremy Bertino, 42, of Belmont, based on evidence of a crime committed, court documents from the U.S. District Court of Western North Carolina stated.

Court documents also showed an FBI task force officer charged with investigating the riots was led to determine there was probable cause that Bertino violated federal criminal statutes, including felony possession of a firearm.

The search warrants were issued and executed on March 7 and March 8 in the area of Ferguson Plumbing Supply on Sunset Road in Charlotte as well as the Belmont home.

Several firearms, including three unsecured AR-style rifles and one shotgun, were found in the basement of the home and two handguns were found in the bedroom, the warrant showed. Thousands of rounds of ammunition and gun accessories were also seized, one warrant stated.

Bertino is a member of the Proud Boys and is being investigated for his involvement in last year’s insurrection, the Associated Press reported.

The warrants were issued by judges in Washington DC and the North Carolina Western District Court.

Bertino has a previous arrest and conviction for reckless endangerment and misdemeanor charges.