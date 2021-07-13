Buzz Kill: Belmont Starbucks seeing high demand and low supply

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Having your favorite cup of coffee or treat at Starbucks just got harder.

Julian Griffin works at the store in Belmont and says as more customers stop by to get their daily fix stores are struggling to keep some items in stock. Stores now have signs posted on the door apologizing for the inconvenience.

Find out first – Get the latest breaking news from FOX 46 sent straight to your inbox

“We were out of white mocha yesterday and they were pretty heartbroken. It was one after the other.” Griffin said. “They want something close to it and there’s nothing that compares to the white mocha.”

Customers may not be able to have cake pops, oat milk, and coffee syrup either. Griffin says it slows down their peak when items aren’t available. Starbucks is facing what many chain stores are going through right now. Supply chain delays, worker shortages, and increasing production costs. Dr. Dan Yeckley is an Assistant Director for Financial Literacy at UNC-Charlotte. He says as the economy picks up expect to pay more for items that are in demand.

“Some of the products that Starbucks is experiencing a shortage with are things that go into multiple items that they create,” Yeckley said. “So like their caramel syrup, for example, is a shortage right now, well, that goes into 15, or 20 other of their products.” Right now shipping delays off the coast of California are keeping ships carrying millions of dollars worth of popular imports including furniture, auto parts, clothes, electronics, and plastics, are being stuck at sea for weeks.

“What’s happening now you’re going to see consumer behavior change in a month or two. And then hopefully, by then, you know, prices start to stabilize, the supply chain comes back up to speed,” Yeckley said. “And you’ll be able to walk back into Starbucks and get your favorite drink, without even thinking twice,”

Starbucks says the shortages will vary by store or market. It has temporarily removed non-dairy oat milk from its app and says it won’t be available until the company can restock.