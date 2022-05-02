BELMONT, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Only a mile from the fast-moving traffic along I-85, business owners in Belmont are hard at work in their quaint downtown.

“We moved here to survive,” said Shannon Gouch, owner of Belletique. “It’s busier here so it was a smart move for us.”

City leaders plan to bring more business to the area in the form of charging stations for electric vehicles.

“I think it’s a good idea,” said visitor Dave Hurwitz. “We definitely need more charging stations if there’s going to be more and more electric cars.”

Belmont staff applied to a Duke Energy program called Park and Plug to bring EV charging stations to a parking lot a block from Main Street. Normally, the stations would cost $200,000, but through the program, it’s free of charge.

“I think it’s great,” said barber Jamie Price. “If they’re doing it as a strategy strictly to pull people in, I think there’s a lot here to offer.”

The idea is that drivers on I-85 will see that Belmont has the stations through apps on their phone and make a pit stop to recharge, refuel at restaurants, and maybe do some shopping.

“I think something like that that brings more customers as a business owner I’m all for,” Gouch said. “I think that’s smart.”

Duke partnered with 50 locations in North Carolina for this program to encourage EV adoption and help understand potential electric grid and utility impacts.

They’ll provide the equipment, installation, warranty, and network connection services. All Belmont has to do is provide this space and final approval.

“Well, anything they can do to help the businesses I think is a great idea,” Hurwitz said.