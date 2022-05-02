BELMONT, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A large section of Belmont in Gaston County was without power on Monday, Duke Energy said.

The power company said that before energy services were restored around 3:50 p.m., more than 1,100 customers were in the dark for over an hour.

Many businesses, homes, and traffic signals along Wilkinson, Park Street, I-85, and Beatty Drive were without power.

Duke is investigating the cause and initially said it may be after 7 p.m. Monday until power was fully restored.