Historic Belmont Middle School up for sale

BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — There’s a thank you note written on the marquee at the Old Belmont Middle School off of Central Avenue.

It says, “Thank you for 83 years of great memories.”

“I’m from the Northeast and it reminds me of schools from home,” said Barbara Catarino.

Barbara has been living off of Harris Street in Belmont for the last five years. But the school at the end of the block has been there for the last 83 years.

“It looks more like a school than some of the newly built schools,” laughed Barbara.

While the building is historic, it will be changing.

“The building is very solid, and it’s got a life left to it,” said Belmont Mayor Charlie Martin.

Mayor Martin lives across the street from Belmont Middle School. Just this week, Gaston County Officials put the school up for sale. It’s valued at $4.6 Million, and county officials said, this type of real estate listing is unusual for the area.

On Thursday, just one day after being listed, Gaston officials said they already had a bid of $2.5 million dollars from Pearson Properties. They didn’t say what the developer planned to do with the property if they won the bid.

“To me, it’s still open for bids, and I think they’ll have some other people who try to get on the bandwagon,” said Martin.

From hotels to apartments, there’s a lot of disagreement about what the building should become.

“I think it’s a historical landmark, and I think the more historical landmarks we keep the better off we are,” said Martin.

As for Barbara, she said she understands the brick building down the street won’t be a middle school anymore. But she’s hoping her view doesn’t change, even if the purpose of the building does.

“I’d like to see something that would keep the architecture somewhat intact,” said Barbara.

Gaston County officials said, the next step for them is to publish the bid in the newspaper. Then, they wait 10 days to see if there’s a higher bid, before republishing.

If they don’t get a higher bid, then the sale will go in front of the county commissioners, but there are a couple more steps before it’s all finalized.