BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A husband says he feels at peace after police arrested a man accused of running over his wife, killing her, and then driving away in a hit-and-run.

Detectives got all kinds of help from the community, but police ultimately found the suspect themselves by going out and checking the neighborhoods.

“They knocked on the door, the knocking is what woke me up and my chest got really tight,” said Sean Beaty.

He feared it was more bad news.

For days, he’s been wondering who killed his beloved wife, Christian Beaty, hitting her with a pick-up truck while she was walking in Belmont. Police say the driver did not stop, and just kept driving away.

“That image (of a pick-up truck) is burned in my mind,” said Beaty.

Late Monday, police got a break in the case, finding and releasing surveillance video of a black GMC Sierra pick-up truck.

“In one of the videos, I could see the tail end of the truck, and that’s the truck I saw driving away that night,” said Beaty.

Sean and Christian’s mom and stepfather were all walking with her Saturday night around the Adams Bluff neighborhood in Belmont when the pick-up struck Sean, injuring him, and Christian, killing her.

“She was this wonderful, caring person,” said Beaty.

A Belmont Police officer cracked open the case, going door to door, looking for that black truck. Detectives say they found it at a house about two and a half miles from where Christian was killed.

Jacob Valdez was charged with involuntary manslaughter and two counts of felony hit and run.

The first thing I said was “Praise God!” So many people had been praying and asking for this,” said Beaty.

Police told Beaty that Valdez confessed to the crimes.

“This helps, having some answers helps,” said Beaty.

He might not ever know why, but he knows what he’ll do from now on, vowing to remember his wife.

“Just trying to stay focused on her and keeping her memory and her love alive,” said Beaty.

Valdez is at the Gaston County Jail under a $2 million bond.