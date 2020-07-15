Belmont pub raising money for family killed on I-485

People packed into the Sammy’s Neighborhood Pub in downtown Belmont to show support for a family killed this month traveling I-485.

The Obesters leave behind a 14-year-old son, who now has to grow up without his mom, dad, and sisters.

The restaurant owner says 50 percent of the money he makes Tuesday will be used to show his love.

“It just shows you what a tight-knit community Belmont is. I didn’t know these folks, most people didn’t…but we probably all knew someone who did,” said Johnny Bailey.

“All I can say is just take it day by day and do the best you can,” said Kelly Bishop, a patron.

All throughout the restaurant, the owner placed photos of the family and reminders to Jacob that the city of Belmont is supporting him.

“We’re certainly sorry for your loss, you have our deepest condolences not only from Sammy’s but the entire town of Belmont,” said Bailey.

There is outdoor seating provided by Creative Solutions so that the restaurant can serve more people.

The driver in the crash, Dakeia Charles, faces 5 counts of second-degree murder, driving while impaired, and speeding according to jail records.