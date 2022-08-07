BELMONT, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A pedestrian who officers say was walking in the roadway was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday night, Belmont Police said Sunday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 9 p.m. Saturday on Park Street nearby Hawley Avenue.

Officers say a pedestrian was found suffering from injuries and was transported to Caromont Regional Medical Center where they were later pronounced dead.

An initial investigation revealed the unidentified pedestrian was walking in the roadway when a vehicle traveling southbound struck and injured them. The driver remained on the scene and has been cooperative with detectives, officers said.

Belmont PD, Medic, and a collision reconstruction team were among the departments that responded to the scene.

There is no mention of charges at this time and this remains an active investigation.