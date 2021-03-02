Belmont is booming: Several new construction projects underway

BELMONT, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The town of Belmont is seeing its largest growth spurt since the pandemic began.

Right now several construction projects are underway and new business owners like Matthew Wiegert are moving in.

“They are building apartment complexes and condos. Spaces are opening up and as soon as they are for lease they’re gone already so it’s awesome to be part of it like this,” Wiegert said.

He opened Fish Geeks on Main Street two months ago and says while some businesses are struggling his is booming.

“It’s like being part of the beginning of something great. I mean Belmont is growing and businesses are coming in here, it definitely makes me feel like I made a good decision opening a business in these crazy times.”

Just a few doors down is South Main Cycles.

“Belmont has blown up over that last years, especially within the last three years,” South Mill Cycles’s Mills Davis said.

Davis has worked here for nine years and has watch the small community grow.

“We’re starting to see a lot of really awesome food a lot of beer centric businesses. We’ve got some cool new breweries in town.”

Less than a mile away at Chronicle Mills a $43 million project is underway. The building is being turned into a retail space with more than 240 apartments.

The town is opening Belmont Middle School in 2023 and is rushing to build more single-family housing.

“It’s super cool to watch the kind of business being embraced in Belmont it is really neat to watch the community grow into a really vibrant colorful, lively community from what was kind of a sleepy small town,” Davis said.

Mayor Charlie Martin said with so many businesses and people flocking to the small community. It’s the people living there who are attracting them.

“It’s a friendly town more than anything else it’s a great town because it’s so friendly,” Martin said. “My wife was born and raised here and when you walk down the street you see people walking their dogs and you wave to them and stuff like that and they’ll wave back and they’ll actually talk to you, that’s what makes it a comfortable town.”

The mayor would like to attract more manufacturing and corporate businesses to the area. He said those conversations are already happening and that it would add more jobs and help the economy