Belmont Abbey College launches new nursing degree program

BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Belmont Abbey College is answering the call to train and graduate nurses by creating a new degree program.

The college just got initial approval to offer a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree, which will start in August.

The first graduating class will be around 40 strong.

One student says she can’t wait to earn her degree.

This is more than just a class for Aubrey Carter.

“They really talked to us about what she was going through, how we could help her,” said Carter.

Carter decided to go to nursing school because she saw the lifeline nurses gave her family when her grandmother was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“It’s honestly gut-wrenching. It’s so unexpected. It came out of nowhere,” said Carter of her grandmother’s diagnosis.

That traumatic experience made Carter want to be there for others when they need it most.

“I want to get into travel nursing,” said Carter.

She is training to be a nurse at Belmont Abbey College.

The school just got initial approval to offer a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree, adding more nurses to a profession on the mend.

“Most recently, we have experienced the shortage has turned from just a plain shortage to what I would term a crisis,” said Dr. Carolyn Harmon, the Dean of Nursing at Belmont Abbey College.

Dr. Harmon says nursing education is also suffering.

“It’s a vicious cycle. We have a shortage of nursing faculty, we have only a set number of seats that we can utilize to graduate nurses and we have an aging professional population,” said Dr. Harmon.

Dr. Harmon says at one point during the pandemic, clinical sites shut down to training students in the medical setting.

“We are back at the clinical sites, which is fantastic. However, the nursing faculty to student ratio is smaller than it ever has been before,” said Dr. Harmon.

They’re fueling a national need for nurses at Belmont Abbey by starting the new degree program, which will be based at the Sacred Heart campus.

“Kicking it, she’s still kicking it,” said Carter.

Carter’s grandmother is still undergoing cancer treatments.

“She’s 77, and she’s still working,” said Carter.

Aubrey is in class now, but one day she’ll be one of those nurses like the ones who meant so much to her family.

“It’s great and to know there’s a new hospital coming, it’s great to know that I could possibly be working there,” said Carter.

Caromont Health is building a new hospital just down the road from Belmont Abbey College’s main campus, and it will be one of several clinical sites for the nursing students at Belmont Abbey.