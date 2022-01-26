A safe place to skate in Belmont

BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The town of Belmont is in the middle of a recreation renaissance.

Last month, city leaders broke ground on a new $13 million Parks and Rec building that will feature an indoor track, basketball and pickle ball courts.

Right next to the new center along 13th Street near Catawba Street, will be home to a new skate park.

“We’ve had a lot of pent-up demand for a safe place for skateboarders to come,” said City Manager Adrian Miller.

A lot of that demand came more than a decade ago, that’s when a middle school student was struck by a car while skateboarding on the road and later died.

Since then, the community has worked to bring a skate park to Belmont.

“That precipitated the discussion of needing to have a safe place that’s not in the street and not in an area that’s gonna have a lot of cars,” Miller said.

Construction is set to begin next month at the new park, which will be located next to the City Works building. It’s expected to be finished by the summer.

The project is actually delayed about a year, but as Miller puts it, that’s actually a good thing. The town was able to secure $150,000 from the state budget to help build the facility, which now has a budget of more than $400,000.

The new design features a beginner’s area, along with other features that local skateboarders recommended. The late Rep. Dana Bumgardner was able to secure the funding in one of his last acts before he passed away last year.