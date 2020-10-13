At least 8 COVID-19 cases force closure of Gaston elementary school

Officials in Gaston County say that at least eight confirmed cases of the coronavirus are forcing them to temporarily move to full remote instruction at a local elementary school.
Gardner Park Elementary School says it will move from partial in-person instruction to fully remote until at least October 26.
The school is awaiting two additional test results that could raise the total to 10.
The school said in a statement that contact tracing is also being conducted.
