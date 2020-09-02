Attempt to serve warrants results in a police chase, Gastonia PD says

An attempt to serve warrants on a man in Gastonia ended up turning into a police chase that ended in Dallas, local authorities say.

The U.S. Marshall’s Office was attempting to serve a warrant on Jarrett Hunter around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday near the South Carolina border.

Hunter saw what was about to happen and fled in a vehicle. He was spotted driving erratically near Gastonia a short time later and a brief chase ensued.

Hunter was eventually taken into custody in Dallas, where the chase ended.

He faces multiple charges including eluding arrest.

No injuries were reported.

