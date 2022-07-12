BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A skunk tested positive for rabies Tuesday after being found foaming and seizing on Sunday, according to the Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement.

Officials say they received a call for service in the 500 block of Lewis Farm Road for a skunk in the front yard of a residence.

The skunk was reported to be “foaming at the mouth” and “appeared to be seizing.”

It was sent to the state lab, where it tested positive for rabies.

This was the sixth confirmed case of rabies in Gaston County this year.