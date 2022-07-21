GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Five people have been charged in a shooting incident that occurred back in May at ICONZ Bar in Lowell.

Earlier this week, investigators in Lincoln County arrested 25-year-old Demetrius Damar Anderson and 33-year-old Reginald Duncan “Dunk” Anderson of Lincolnton and charged them in connection to the shooting. On Thursday, two additional suspects including 31-year-old Daven Dijon Durham of Gastonia and 32-year-old Antwaine Roddale Riccard in Lowell were arrested and charged.

Investigators are still searching for the fifth suspect, 26-year-old Lexus Monea Alexander, who is also facing charges.

Several agencies responded to the shooting call on Saturday, May 15 around 2 a.m. at the bar on Westover Street. One suspect was arrested at the time of the incident.

Investigators say the shooting stemmed from a fight in the parking lot. Several parked cars and surrounding buildings were damaged during the shooting, and fifty spent bullet casings were recovered from the scene.

Lowell Police say when responding to the scene a foot pursuit ensued and an officer was injured and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, several agencies were able to identify several individuals involved in the incident. The bar has since been shut down.