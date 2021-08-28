22-year-old Gastonia man charged with soliciting a minor and child porn possession

Gaston County

by: Walter Hermann

Posted: / Updated:

Gaston County PD

GASTON COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 22-year-old Gastonia man is facing charges for soliciting a minor and child pornography, the Gaston County Police Department said.

Officers responded to a fraud call from Gastonia resident Matthew Judd, 22, at 158 Twisted Oak Lane on August 18th. During the investigation, police discovered evidence of child pornography.

Judd was arrested after images and videos were found containing child pornography as well as evidence the suspect solicited a minor.

Judd faces multiple charges including sexual exploitation of a minor and solicitation by an electronic device to solicit an unlawful sex act.

Judd was held in the Gaston County Jail under a secured $150,000 bond. This remains an active investigation.

