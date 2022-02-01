2 men charged with drug trafficking following traffic stop in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two men have been arrested and face drug trafficking charges following a routine traffic stop last week, the Gaston County Police Department said Tuesday.

Officers conducted a traffic stop around 11:30 a.m. last Wednesday on New Hope Road nearby I-85. Tennessee residents Ruben Perez and Angel Vega were questioned and a K9 unit was called in to conduct a search of the vehicle.

Approximately $50,000 worth of Fentanyl was discovered and both men were arrested and face multiple charges including drug trafficking.

They were both being held on a $50,000 secured bond.