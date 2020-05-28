17-year-old recovering after being shot a work

CRAMERTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Police are still investigating after a teen was shot while working.

Friends say she is set to graduate from Stuart Cramer High School next week but she may unfortunately still be recovering from her gunshot wounds after being shot at work.

“It definitely is scary. It’s just worse to know it’s somebody I knew and went to school with. This time has been terrible and hard for us,” said Elaina Koutosoupias.

Police confirm someone was shot at the Market Street Burger King location in the parking lot. FOX 46 tried reaching out to Burger King for comment, but corporate offices haven’t responded.

Meanwhile, people who went to school with the 17-year-old say they plan to help the family in whatever way they can.

“We’re trying to get in touch with the family to see if they need anything urgent right now but we have a senior get-together on Saturday and we are going to get senior gift cards and anything else her family needs right now,” Koutosoupias said.

The case is still under investigation, but no arrests have been made and police don’t have suspect information.