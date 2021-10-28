Gas prices skyrocket across North Carolina, supply and demand to blame

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — AAA announced Wednesday North Carolina was tied among the states with the highest raise in weekly gas prices. On Thursday, prices at the pump in North Carolina averaged $3.25. That’s 30 cents more than last month, and $1.30 more than last year.

Reactions to the price surge are mixed, but it hurts just the same.

“I’m not doing as many sports as I usually do or driving to my friend’s house,” said Lucas Stroem. “It’s definitely a little bit more costly to drive around just doing day-to-day activities. I’ve got to cut out on some other stuff around the house, I guess.”

“I can’t really do anything about it. I got to go to work, so you pay what you pay,” said Anita Harris.

It may not come as a surprise that economists blame the pandemic.

“Gas prices are surging principally because the price of oil is going up. The last two days, it’s risen by a dollar, dollar, and a quarter a day,” said UNC Charlotte Economics Professor Dr. John Connaughton.

But while the supply of oil is a contributor to the recent inflation at the pump, Dr. Connaughton says the demand for gas is an even greater factor.

“That supply issue is also being supplemented by the fact that people have more money to spend because of all the stimulus checks that have gone out. So at least in the initial stages, they’re not reducing the among of driving they’re doing,” he said.

Unfortunately, experts also say relief is likely not coming any time soon. By the time the supply issue corrects itself, they fear the demand for next summer’s travel will just be starting to pick up.

“I don’t really see much of an end to this probably until next Fall,” said Dr. Connaughton.

Many people wonder about the impact the sitting president has on gas prices. Dr. Connaughton says President Biden’s early administration policies, like curtailing leases on federal lands, contributed to domestic oil supply shortages but cannot be blamed for worldwide supply issues. He also says presidents are more likely to cause long-term economic impacts, rather than short-term.

The Labor Department reports prices, in general, have jumped more than five percent over the last year. That’s the largest increase since January of 1991.

As of Thursday, Charlotte’s average gas price sat about six cents lower than the state average. North Carolina’s average was about 15 cents lower than the national average.