Gas prices near highest level in 4 years in NC, other parts of US

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — If you’ve been to fill up your tank, you might have noticed increased prices at the pump.

North Carolina is seeing the highest gas prices since 2014. The average price for a gallon of gas in North Carolina is $2.90, according to AAA. That’s 37 cents more expensive than this time last year.

Tiffany Wright with AAA said fuel demand is behind this increase. She said North Carolina has seen a 40 percent increase in car travel compared to this time last year.

“We’ve all been cooped up in our homes for more than a year now,” said Wright.

Some people in Greenville said rising gas prices will not discourage them from traveling, but some are cutting back.

“I’m staying home more this summer because gas is rising,” said Henry Brown, who lives in Greenville.

Brown has three vehicles, including a truck.

“It used to take like $85 and now it’s like $110,” he said. “I’m going to have to start driving my smaller vehicles or my motorcycle.”

Driving around Greenville, you also might notice bags over pumps at some gas stations. Wright said there isn’t a widespread gas shortage.

“Supply is not the issue,” she said. “It’s more of a distribution issue. So certain gas stations that use more than others, they might experience a shortage.”

Wright said once demand goes down, gas prices should start to level off. With more travel expected between now and Labor Day, those prices could continue to increase.