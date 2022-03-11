CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The average American household is spending $300 more a month, according to an economist from Moody’s Analytics. The expert compared current inflation prices from last month to what would have been spent in 2018 and 2019.

Some of the biggest increases are for food and fuel.

Businesses across the country are now contemplating how much fuel costs they can absorb until they pass some of the expenses on to customers.

While many businesses saw a slow-down of revenue during the pandemic, flower shops flourished.

“Not all businesses have been as fortunate as we have been. When people can’t see people, they send flowers,” Cow-owner of Byrum’s Florist Amber Martinez said.

Even though sales have been steady, the Charlotte florist is not immune to supply chain issues and rising gas prices.

“I’m not saying it hasn’t been a struggle. It has. Supplies have been difficult to get, shipping has been a mess, but we’ve had to get creative, that’s what we do. We are a florist,” Martinez said.

National flower delivery chains say those extra dollars at the pump have forced them to charge customers more. Martinez said they have their own drivers in-house and won’t be raising prices until they absolutely have to.

“Our suppliers have helped cushion it for us, we are helping to cushion for our customers, we are going to do that as long as we can. If we go up a little, I think our customers will understand, but we are doing OK with that,” Martinez said. “Know that we are going to do the best we can for them, that’s all we can do, and we have done that and they know what we are going to do that for them.”