Drone footage shows an aerial view of the area where a small plane crashed September, 14, 2022 in the Conway area (WBTW)

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A dual funeral will be conducted Friday for two North Carolina men who died in a plane crash in Horry County.

The service for Barrie McMurtrie, 72, and Terry Druffell, 66, both from Ocean Isle Beach, will be held at 3 p.m. at White Funeral and Cremation Service in Shallotte, North Carolina, according to obituaries on the funeral home’s website. Visitation will take place one hour before the service.

The men were flying in a single-engine Piper P28R that crashed on Wednesday and caught fire in some woods about eight miles north of Myrtle Beach near McNeill Street in the Conway area, according to the FAA. McMurtrie and Druffell were the only two people aboard the plane when it crashed.

The aircraft was registered to McMurtrie on June 8, according to Federal Aviation Administration records, and the agency said it apparently experienced engine issues before the crash. The FAA is investigating the crash along with the National Transportation Safety Board.