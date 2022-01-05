Funeral details released for fallen NC State Trooper John Horton

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Funeral services to honor fallen Trooper John Horton will be held Friday, January 7 on the campus of Isothermal Community College in Forest City, N.C.

Visitation will take place from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Foundation Auditorium. The body of Trooper Horton will be carried by North Carolina Troopers Association Caisson Unit around the ICC lake at the conclusion of the visitation.

The funeral will be held at 5 p.m. immediately following visitation in the auditorium. Availability for seating is first come, first serve with the exception of reserved seating for family, first responders, and special invited guests.

A private graveside memorial service will be held at a later time for family and close friends only.

Trooper Horton was hit and killed by his brother, a fellow trooper, during a traffic stop in western North Carolina Monday, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Authorities said Trooper John Horton was parked at a traffic stop at High Shoals Church Road and Goodes Grove Church Road in Rutherford County around 8:58 p.m. Monday night. Trooper James Horton, John’s brother, was responding to assist with the traffic stop when he lost control of his vehicle and collided with his brother’s patrol vehicle, officials said.

Trooper Horton and the driver detained during the traffic stop were struck while standing along the side of the road.

Trooper Horton, a fifteen-year veteran, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.