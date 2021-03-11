Man who slaughtered pregnant wife, daughters at Fort Bragg home wants to go free

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- One of the most litigated cases in our nation’s history was back on the docket today.

Dr. Jeffrey MacDonald, a former Green Beret and captain with the US Army has spent much of the last fifty years in and out of courtrooms fighting his conviction for murdering his pregnant wife and two children on February 17, 1970. But Thursday, MacDonald was asking a North Carolina federal judge for leniency in the form of compassionate release.

Since compassionate release is a defense motion, the defense went first. Macdonald, unable to attend due to pandemic restrictions and not visibly present via video, had a team of attorneys, including Wade Smith from his 1979 trial.

Attorney Elliot Abrams took the lead, outlining to the court his authority on how the court has “expansive discretion” in this type of resentencing and how compassionate release can be granted “in any case.” Shelving MacDonald’s positive Covid test as a primary factor for release, Abrams focused on his client’s deteriorating health including skin cancer and chronic kidney failure of which MacDonald is expected to soon start dialysis.

Abrams offered that the prosecution had never denied MacDonald’s health issues and added that, according to their expert, after dialysis MacDonald’s life expectancy is only three years.

After several uninterrupted minutes, Assistant US Attorney John Harris had his turn while his two colleagues looked on. Mr. Harris gave a succinct argument on how compassionate release does not apply because the statute was passed in 1984, effective November 1, 1987, and not retroactive.

Mr. Harris also pointed out that despite the defense not relying heavily on Covid, that was the basis for their initial application and MacDonald is not entitled to that benefit because he has since refused the vaccine, according to legal authority. He added that parole was MacDonald’s vehicle for release, although, when MacDonald has come up for parole, he denies his involvement in the crimes – a criterion for parole release.

Mr. Harris then called Bob Stevenson, brother of Colette Stevenson MacDonald, to make a statement. Mr. Stevenson spoke through broken bouts of tears how his sister and nieces murder left his entire family “shattered.” His parents were forever scarred yet, Stevenson explained the tangential effects the crimes had on his children and his marriage. He showed photos to the judge, presumably of Colette and his nieces as well as drawings the little girls had done.

Stevenson, looking frail and thin, concluded his testimony with a forceful plea to the judge regarding MacDonald: “This man should never be allowed to walk the face of the earth again.”

The judge adjourned the case without saying when he will make a decision.