FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fort Bragg soldier was dismissed after court records show he enlisted to become better at killing Black people.

Documents also showed that Killian Ryan, who was in a unit of the 82nd Airborne Division with secret security clearance, also had ties to White supremacist organizations and Nazi ideology discovered through various social media accounts.

One of the social media accounts revealed the disturbing reason Ryan enlisted in the military.

“I serve for combat experience so I’m more proficient in killing [racial slur],” Ryan posted on one of his five Instagram accounts.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Court documents show Ryan used five Instagram accounts to contact extremists. These documents traced phone numbers and emails to Ryan confirming the accounts belonged to him. One of the emails registered included “naziace1488”.

“(The) legal process also demonstrated that all these Accounts have all been in contact with numerous accounts associated with racially motivated extremism,” the documents said. “Pursuant to legal process RYAN is believed to be the sole person in control of various Instagram accounts.”

Ryan submitted a security clearance form that would be issued by the United States government that would allow him to start active-duty assignment with the army on May 15, 2020. He became a Joint Fire Support Specialist on May 27 of the same year.

Ryan completed basic training in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and was then sent to Fort Benning, Georgia for U.S. Army Airborne school and then arrived at Fort Bragg after completing the training in Dec. 2021.

Court documents showed “RYAN used his numerous Instagram accounts…before and after he filed his SF86 (security clearance document). RYAN provided false information on his SF86 which was used to gain a secret security clearance from the United States government.”

Additionally, his application listed his biological father as Richard Matthew Dillard. In the optional comment block, Ryan said he hadn’t had contact with his father in more than 10 years and he wasn’t listed on his birth certificate.

However, the social media accounts revealed this to be a lie.

All of this violates 18 U.S.C. 1001, court documents said.

Furthermore, court documents said Ryan’s father is a convicted felon with a criminal history in Washington and California for drug violations and auto theft. Dillard was also denied a firearm purchase in June 2019.

Finally, Fort Bragg released an official statement about Ryan’s dismissal:

“Killian M. Ryan served in the regular Army as a Fire Support Specialist (13F) until August 26, 2022. During this time, he served with the 2nd Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery and the 1st Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment at Fort Bragg, N.C. He had no deployments. He held the rank of specialist and was separated for serious misconduct. Earlier this year, the FBI informed the Army that Killian was under investigation. The Army cooperated with the FBI on his arrest on Aug. 26.

The U.S. Army does not tolerate racism, extremism, or hatred in our ranks. The Army prohibits military personnel from participating in extremist organizations and activities. There is no place for extremism in the Army.”