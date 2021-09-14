Fort Bragg paratrooper dies in crash off post

RAEFORD, N.C. (WGHP) — A Fort Bragg paratrooper assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division died in a crash on Monday, according to an 82nd Airborne Division news release.

The crash happened in Raeford, and the cause is not known at this time.

Additional information will be withheld until 24 hours after next of kin notification.

The investigation is ongoing.