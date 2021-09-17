WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Parkland High School in Winston-Salem was on lockdown Friday afternoon.

Law enforcement officials are investigating after several shots were fired in an area near the campus around 4 p.m., according to Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough.

No injuries have been reported.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and Winston-Salem Police Department responded to the scene after getting a call reporting a fight and another call reporting shots being fired at Parkland Park, according to a WSPD news release.

Deputies are currently searching for the suspect who fired the shots.

Kimbrough said the shooter came from a wooded area and is being tracked by deputies and a K9 unit.

“We’re going to find who did this,” Kimbrough said. “I promise you that.”

The incident didn’t happen at the school, and classes were over for the day when the school was put on precautionary lockdown, according to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Spokesperson Brent Campbell.

Campbell shared the following statement:

Please be advised that Parkland High School is no longer on Community Lockdown. We have no reports of an incident on the campus of Parkland High School. All students and staff on our campus are safe. Those students who were in the process of dismissing from campus when the lockdown was called can now leave. The buses that were stopped from leaving campus as a result of the lockdown are moving again.

Shell casings have been recovered.

“This is Winston-Salem, North Carolina. This should not be happening,” Kimbrough said.

The investigation is ongoing.

The WSPD is asking for the public’s help in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the WSPD. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.