(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Former North Carolina Congressman and White House Chief-of-Staff Mark Meadows has sent shockwaves throughout political circles this week.

Meadows represented Western North Carolina in the U.S. House of Representatives before serving as former President Donald Trump’s Chief-of-Staff.

On Tuesday, Meadows reached a deal with the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6th attacks on the U.S. Capitol.

Meadows, who was facing threats of being held in contempt, will testify behind closed doors sometime next week.

The next day, the former Tar Heel State lawmaker, stunned the world when excerpts of his upcoming book, The Chief’s Chief, were released.

The excerpts said that former President Trump tested positive for COVID-19 before his first debate with then-candidate Joe Biden.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who served with the former President and his doctors, said he was unaware of the positive test.

“I would recommend to anyone, whether it’s the president or any of my patients, that if you test positive, you should be prudent and quarantine yourself,” said Fauci.

The former President called the reports “fake news.”

In a bizarre turn of events, Meadows agreed with the former President on the assessment of his book.

Appearing on the conservative news channel, Newsmax, Meadows said his book writes of a false-positive test for the former President.

Meadows says the President later tested negative before the debate.

However, just a few days after the debate, Trump was airlifted to the hospital for COVID complications.