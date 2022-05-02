CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — There are 24 women in the United States Senate, not a single one is African American. Former North Carolina Chief Justice Cheri Beasley wants to change that.

Queen City News sat down with Beasley to discuss her campaign for the United States Senate.

In 2019, Justice Beasley made history when she became North Carolina’s first African American woman to lead the Supreme Court, but her time in public service dates back much further.

“I have been in service to the people of North Carolina for nearly 30 years as a public defender, and judge, and Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of North Carolina. And you know, I’ve been in court almost every day working hard to uphold the law and respect the Constitution,” Beasley said.

After upholding the law for so many years, Beasley decided she wanted to start making them. But the political arena isn’t quite as diplomatic as most courtrooms. Despite the mudslinging currently happening in the Republican primary, she has a strategy to stay on track during the general election, and if elected into her term as Senator.

“It is really important to make sure to be able to stay at the negotiating table. People here in North Carolina want to know that we’re sending the next senator to Washington to get the job done. And you can’t get the job done if you’re bickering about things that don’t matter for people here in the state.”

So how does Beasley plan to tackle the issues that do matter for people here in North Carolina? She has an idea of how to handle issues like inflation, rising gas prices, healthcare, and more.

“I would hold corporations accountable, we certainly need a price-gouging penalty, because it is completely unfair when corporations are gouging anytime, really, but especially now. And I think we also really must focus on a Made in America economy, to make sure that when there are these kinds of things happening overseas, that we are less reliant, that we’re making our own goods around semiconductors and so much more providing training for workers.”

Beasley became the presumptive Democratic nominee when State Senator Jeff Jackson dropped out of the race and endorsed her. But she still has an uphill battle when it comes to taking on whichever republican snags the nomination. The Country’s top political forecasters have released their predictions for the general election and the majority say it will lean republican, but Beasley remains optimistic.

“We’re really feeling very good about where we are and feeling the energy in this campaign.”