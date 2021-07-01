For the 1st time in NC history, a bill legalizing medical marijuana passed a Senate committee

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It’s being called a victory among supporters of medical marijuana. For the first time in state history, a bill legalizing the use of cannabis for medical purposes passed a Senate committee Wednesday.

The bill has the backing of republican leaders, including an unlikely supporter.

“If you had asked me six months ago if I would support this bill, I would have said no,” said Sen. Kathy Harrington, (R-Gastonia) “But life comes at you fast.”

Harrington’s husband was recently diagnosed with a type of blood cancer.

The Senate Majority Leader voted to pass the bill through the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“I believe we’ve already had some moments in our life where this type of medication would have assisted in some of the responses to the treatment,” Harrington said.

For the last three years, Robert Shade has heard stories from people looking for alternative forms of medicine. His store, The Hemp Doctor in Mooresville, sells CBD and Delta 8.

Those products have similar components to traditional marijuana but have significantly lower levels of THC, which is the component of marijuana that gives users a euphoric effect.

“We’ve heard stories from people that have had cancer, to neuropathy, to PTSD,” said Shade, the owner of The Hemp Doctor in Mooresville. “We hear the entire broad spectrum of how it’s helped folks.”

Shade calls Wednesday’s vote monumental for North Carolina.

“It absolutely is a great thing for many reasons. One, the economy could use it, the jobs. As well as the benefit of so many people who are on opioids and it’ll help them get off opioids,” said Shade.

The bill still faces more votes and hurdles. Along with opposition from some religious leaders like the Rev. Mark Creech, head of the Christian Action League.

“By passing the measure today, we begin to open Pandora’s box,” said Creech.

The bill in its current form allows for up to 40 dispensaries to be opened across the state.