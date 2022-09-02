HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point Police have been taking calls for the last 24 hours about white supremacy messages left in bags on people’s driveways.

A neo-Nazi group called the Aryan Freedom Network is believed to be behind the flyers. Their name is tied to the bags filled with rice and a card that reads “we are the future” and their website.

People living on Deerfield Street who found them outside their homes said they are disgusted this message is being spread in their community.

“That takes some serious hate in your heart to treat other human beings that way,” Jeffrey Matthews said. “To promote that is…straight from the devil.”

Matthews found it disheartening, but not surprising to find one while rolling his trash cans back from the curb Thursday morning.

“It doesn’t make sense,” he said. “We’re all from the same country. We’re all trying to support our families and all of that. It really has never disappeared for me, but I try to rise above it and live my life.”

Matthews’ neighbor on Deerfield Street, who didn’t want to be identified, also got the flyer. He found his just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“It’s very racially motivated, and I just don’t see why anybody would want to do that,” he said.

Some of the words people told FOX8 they read were “it’s OK to be white” and “we must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children.”

“This neighborhood is multicultural,” Matthews’ neighbor said. “We have a lot of different races who live here, and it’s just very disturbing to us.”

The white supremacy group the Aryan Freedom Network is believed to be behind the flyers, which point people to a website showing a group of people doing the Nazi salute with swastika flags behind them.

“It is a malicious message to spread,” Matthews said.

In a time when many people are divided, those living in this High Point neighborhood would rather everyone come together than spread these messages that tear people apart.

“As a community, we need to shun that kind of thought process…because they’re working against the whole,” Matthews said. “That’s something that we need to work together rather than try to tear down.”

High Point police officers are aware of these flyers and said it’s not a crime but something they are monitoring. If you find one, police recommend throwing it away.

FOX8 also reached out to Greensboro and Winston-Salem Police to see if they’d had any reports of these showing up in neighborhoods, and they have not.