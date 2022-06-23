NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The NC Department of Health and Human Services is reporting the first case of monkeypox virus infection in a state resident on Thursday.

The person was identified as having monkeypox by testing at the State Laboratory of Public Health.

Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious, viral illness that typically involves flu-like symptoms, swelling of the lymph nodes, and a rash that includes bumps that are initially filled with fluid before scabbing over, according to the NC Department of Health and Human Services.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Illness could be confused with a sexually transmitted infection like syphilis or herpes, or with varicella-zoster virus (chickenpox). Most infections last two to four weeks, NCDHHS explained.



NCDHHS said its working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, relevant local health departments, and the patient’s health care providers to identify and notify individuals who may have been in contact with the patient while they were infectious.

Monkeypox is typically spread by skin-to-skin contact, NCDHHS said. The person is currently isolating at home.

Since May 2022, 3,308 monkeypox cases have been identified outside of endemic regions worldwide, with 156 cases identified in the United States. There have been no deaths related to this outbreak. Epidemiologic investigation of these cases is ongoing. Information about international cases is available from the World Health Organization and information about U.S. cases is available from the CDC.