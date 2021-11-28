Firefighters working to put out fire on Pilot Mountain

PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WGHP) — Firefighters are working to put out a fire on Pilot Mountain.

The call reporting the fire came in around 6 p.m., and there is no word yet on the estimated size of the fire.

It is in the area of the Three Bear Gully Trail and has currently destroyed about 60 acres, fire officials say.

Firefighters are taking a defensive approach due to the location and the weather.

They say no one is in danger, and no injuries have been reported.

Crews are expected to be on scene rotating in and out for the next 24 to 48 hours.

More than 30 firefighters are working on Sunday to put the fire out.

The park is closed today.