Fired NC teacher accused of ‘indecent’ relationship with student, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County officials now say that a fired teacher from a Rolesville private school is facing 12 counts of taking indecent liberties with a child.

Paula Louise Stinson, 30, of Wake Forest was arrested Friday at 1201 Granite Falls Boulevard in Rolesville, which is the address for Thales Academy.

Thales Academy confirmed Friday night that Stinson had been a teacher at the school but was no longer employed and had been “terminated.”

Saturday, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said the charges against Stinson involved a boy student.

“During the investigation it was also discovered that the suspect and student had engaged in inappropriate interactions at the school and boy’s home, over a two-week period,” a news release from Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Eric Curry said.

The case was uncovered when the boy’s parents found text messages, according to Curry.

“Investigators discovered that several text messages exchanged between Stinson and the juvenile male student were intercepted by the boy’s parents and turned over to authorities,” the news release said.

Stinson has been released on a $75,000 bond.