Fire damages 12 North Carolina apartments, 48 people displaced

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A total of 48 residents have been displaced following a fire at an Raleigh apartment complex early Monday.

The fire broke out at the Village Green apartments at 2110 Thesis Circle off Lake Wheeler Road near Interstate-40 around 9:25 a.m.

Raleigh Fire Battalion Chief Dennis Marshall said 65 firefighters responded to the call.

One resident suffered minor injuries.

The fire damaged 12 apartments and displaced 48 residents.

The complex is housing for N.C. State and William Peace university students.

The fire broke out in the area for N.C. State students.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.