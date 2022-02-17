Final report in deadly I-85 plane crash in NC could take months

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Officials are investigating what made a plane crash onto a North Carolina interstate during rush hour.

Crews were on the way to the scene Thursday morning to begin the early stages of the investigation process. This process involves documenting things like ground strikes, marks, talking to air controllers and just gathering as much information as they can.





Scene of fatal plane crash on I-85 in Davidson County (credit: Jerry Bryant Roland)

The pilot, 43-year-old Raymond John Ackley, was leaving the Davidson County Airport shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday, heading to South Carolina. His plane only got a few hundred feet from where he took off when the plane fell to the ground and hit a tractor-trailer.

Troopers speculated it may have been a mechanical failure that caused the plane to fall.

Ackley was killed and the truck driver was taken to the hospital. His injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

Officials with the NTSB say that in the case of most airplane crashes, it can take over a year to get a final report.

The on-scene investigation is likely to take a few days.