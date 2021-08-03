Feeling Lucky? Powerball drawings expand to 3 days a week

RALEIGH, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Powerball will expand to three days a week starting later this month, state lottery officials announced on Tuesday.

Previously held on only Wednesdays and Fridays, there will now be a drawing on Mondays.

“The change creates the possibility of adding millions to someone’s Monday nights,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “We hope North Carolinians enjoy having an extra chance each week to win a jackpot.”

Tickets will continue to cost $2 and the odds of winning remain the same.

Powerball, a national lottery, starts out with a $20 million jackpot and gradually increases. Wednesday’s jackpot is $211 million in an annuity or $153.9 million paid out in cash. the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292 million.