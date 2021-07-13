Feces smeared on Black Lives Matter sign in NC town could be a hate crime, police say

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — Holly Springs police are trying to track down a man involved in a hate crime at a home last week, officials said.

The incident took place around 1 a.m. Thursday at a home in the 500 block of Wellspring Drive in the Bridgwater neighborhood, according to Holly Springs police.

A man took a Black Lives Matter sign from a front yard and smeared it with feces, a statement from Holly Springs police said.

The sign was left on the front porch of the home.

Police Monday released video from a doorbell camera.

The suspect is a tall man weighing about 250-300 pounds with red/auburn hair with sideburns and a full beard, police said.

Police said anyone with information about the case should call Detective Ottaway at (919) 567-4709 or (919) 201-2691.

