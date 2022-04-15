KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston man has been arrested and charged with murder after his 5-month-old boy was admitted to the hospital in Kinston after allegations of child abuse.

Detectives and officers were called to UNC Lenoir Health Care on Tuesday around 11:40 a.m. regarding a reported child abuse case. During the investigation, officials determined the 5-month-old victim had sustained multiple injuries to his body.

Warrants were obtained for the child’s father, Ricardo Kadin Battle, 22, for felony child abuse. Battle was located and taken into custody without incident on Wednesday. He was booked into the Lenoir County Jail.

Officials report the child died on Thursday. As a result, Battle was charged with second-degree murder. He received no bond for the upgraded charge.

If anyone has information about this incident, please call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444. Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. This investigation is in the preliminary stages and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Kinston Police Department.