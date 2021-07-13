Father arrested after NC 6-year-old dies from blunt force trauma; ‘significant history, pattern of physical abuse’

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A six-year-old boy died after being brought to the hospital by his father.

On Sunday, officers began investigating the death as suspicious and quickly determined it should be investigated as a homicide.

The boy’s father, Devon J Nelson, and his girlfriend Tamara D Corbett were arrested for felony child abuse.

Department of Social Services took custody of two other children in the home.

Further investigation revealed “a significant history and pattern of physical abuse”. The child’s cause of death was ruled to be blunt force trauma.

Nelson was charged with first-degree murder, and Corbett was charged with accessory after the fact.

Both are being held under a $2 million bond.